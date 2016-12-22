PATH completes 33rd Street Line signal upgrades, PTC installation

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) completed signal and safety upgrades on the PATH 33rd Street line, which will return to normal service on Dec. 24.

The work done on the 33rd Street Line is part of PATH's Signal System Replacement program that the agency says is a key component to the modernization of its system and will ensure the long-term viability of PATH. The project included installation of Positive Train Control (PTC) to provide additional safety upgrades for riders.

Crews began the project in early August and installed state-of-the-art communications equipment and cables, as well as performed additional repair and repainting work.

"We are very pleased to be able to complete this phase of the project on time," said PATH Director/General Manager Michael Marino.

"This project is vitally important for PATH, as we transition to a state-of-the-art system to allow PATH to increase throughput safety. I applaud the work of Mike Marino and the entire PATH team," said Port Authority Executive Director Pat Foye.

"New signal systems are critical to PATH going forward," said Kevin Lejda, assistant superintendent in PATH's Transportation Division. "PTC and [communications based train control] will reduce the likelihood of human or mechanical errors and provide our customers with an additional layer of safety and reliability."