Cambro Manufacturing, NCRR, Alamance Chamber celebrate completion of industrial park rail phase one

Representatives from Cambro Manufacturing, the North Carolina Railroad Company the Alamance Chamber of Commerce celebrated the completion of a lead track at the North Carolina Industrial Center Dec. 15.

Representatives from Cambro Manufacturing, the North Carolina Railroad Company (NCRR) the Alamance Chamber of Commerce celebrated Dec. 15 the completion of a lead track at the North Carolina Industrial Center (NCIC) and the first freight rail shipment received by the manufacturer of food service equipment.

Cambro Manufacturing announced plans to open a new plant in Alamance County in 2014, and officials say the plant’s opening created 100 jobs. The plant also required a rail spur to deliver raw materials.

“The North Carolina Railroad Company is committed to making investments that drive North Carolina’s ability to meet the needs of rail-served industry in our state,” said NCRR President Scott Saylor. “When Cambro expressed interest in the NCIC and its potential for rail service, we knew that building a lead track would not only serve Cambro, but would also increase opportunities to attract future rail-served industry and create jobs for our state.”

The NCRR constructed a lead track that will serve several businesses in the industrial park, and the North Carolina Department of Transportation contributed to covering spur track construction costs.

“Rail service will be a great addition to our manufacturing facility in Mebane,” said Cambro Manufacturing President Argyle Campbell. “It will allow us to streamline the receipt and distribution of raw material throughout the factory. Thank you Scott Saylor and the [NCRR].”

Alamance Chamber President Mac Williams said the lead track into NCIC has been a concept only on paper since the early ‘90s.

“We started talking with NCRR about helping make those ‘lines on paper’ a reality and the timing of the Cambro project presented the opportunity. This lead track project involves a number of partners and represents the kind of collaborative effort that results in successful economic development,” Williams said.