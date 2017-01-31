Creel officially takes Canadian Pacific’s reigns

Keith Creel has assumed the role as president and chief executive officer of Canadian Pacific Railway (CP), becoming the 17th person to lead the company since 1881.

Creel has been fulfilling the duties of president and CEO since mid-January when Hunter Harrison announced his early retirement from the railroad.

Creel was appointed president and chief operating officer in February 2013 and joined the CP Board of Directors in May of 2015. Creel previously served as the executive vice president and chief operating officer of Canadian National Railway Company.

"I am humbled, honored and blessed to be leading CP," Creel said. "I look forward to working closely with employees, customers, shareholders, government and community leaders, and other key stakeholders as we continue to build the iconic CP brand – a brand built on service, safety and doing what we say we will do."

"This transition has been planned since Keith's arrival back in 2013 and we are confident in his abilities to lead the company," said Andrew F. Reardon, Chairman of the Board. "Under Hunter Harrison's leadership, CP built a strong foundation for future success; that foundation, together with Keith's passion for railroading, operational expertise and commitment to customer service and safety, positions the company well for many years to come."

CP notes it has been the safest Class 1 railroad in North America for 11 consecutive years, measured by train-accident frequency.

"As a result of our dedication to safety, in 2016 we celebrated our lowest train accident frequency ever," Creel said. "Still, we acknowledge that one incident is too many and we will continue to hold ourselves and others accountable when it comes to safety."

Under Creel's leadership, CP will continue to find safer, more efficient ways to connect customers to domestic and global markets, and will continue to play a prominent role in connecting communities in both Canada and the U.S.

"To be leading such an iconic company as Canada celebrates its 150 anniversary, is truly special," Creel said. "CP has a proud history and I am privileged to stand alongside today's railroaders to build an even brighter future. I am excited to connect with employees, customers and communities across the continent as we continue to safely move the North American economy."