Union Pacific to spend $180 million to improve California infrastructure

Union Pacific plans to invest $180 million into its California infrastructure in 2017. The investment is part of the Class 1's $3.1-billion capital plan for the year.

UP says the investment will fund $149.6 million in track maintenance and $20.7 million in bridge projects. Additional projects to see significant work include the line between Visalia and Delano where the railroad will spend $12.5 million to replace 28 miles of rail. The line north of Winterhaven, Calif., will see $7.9 million in work to replace 18 miles of rail and UP will spend $9.1 million to progress the West Colton Bowl Track project.

"Union Pacific's targeted investments fund projects that strengthen our railroad tracks, increase safety and minimize delays as trains travel through communities across California," said Wes Lujan, Union Pacific vice president – Public Affairs, Western Region. "Maintaining a healthy railroad is the foundation of our ability to serve customers and communities across the state."

UP notes that this year's planned $180 million capital expenditure in California is part of an ongoing investment strategy. From 2012 to 2016, the Class 1 invested more than $976 million strengthening California's transportation infrastructure.

Intensive, privately-funded capital investments have been credited with significant safety gains the North American rail industry has made in recent years. Union Pacific recently marked its safest year in the company's 154-year history.