CP appoints Jane L. Peverett to board of directors

She most recently served as president and CEO from 2005–2009 and CFO from 2003–2005 of British Columbia Transmission Corporation. She held the role of CEO of Union Gas Ltd. from 2001–2003, as well.

“CP has come so far in such a short time and I look forward to playing a role in creating an even brighter future for CP customers, employees and shareholders,” Peverett said. “CP is integral to the health of the Canadian economy and I’m proud to be joining this board.”

Peverett is an executive committee member for the Institute of Corporate Directors, BC Chapter and a fellow of the Society of Management Accountants. She is a member of the board of directors of Hydro One Ltd., Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Northwest Natural Gas Company and Encana Corp.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jane to CP’s board,” said Andrew F. Reardon, chairman of the board. “She brings a unique breadth of board experience—from finance to energy to media—and significant corporate leadership expertise to her new role on our board. We look forward to Jane’s contributions and guidance on behalf of all CP shareholders.”

Peverett is an alumna of McMaster University, where the earned her bachelor’s degree in commerce, and she received her MBA from Queen’s University. She is also a certified management accountant.