KCS plans $25 million investment on Beaumont Subdivision in 2017

The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR), a subsidiary of Kansas City Southern (KCS), is investing $25 million into construction and improvement projects to upgrade its Beaumont Subdivision this year.

The railroad has planned rail, crosstie and crossing improvements along the subdivision between DeQuincy and Hornbeck, La. The work is set to start in early February and continue through early April. The project is expected to replace about 24 miles of rail and 70,000 crossties, as well as improve 56 road crossings.

“KCS, through its U.S. and Mexican subsidiaries, continues to invest in capital projects to expand network capacity, keep maintenance in a regular and healthy cycle, and enhance the safety of our operation,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick J. Ottensmeyer. “These investments also help us be an economic growth partner to our customers and the communities through which we operate.”

KCS invested about $15 million into rail and bridge improvement projects on the same subdivision between DeQuincy and DeRidder, La, last year. The project work is intended to boost capacity while maintaining safety along KCS' cross-border network.