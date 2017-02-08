Patriot Rail restructures commercial sales team

Patriot Rail Company, LLC (Patriot Rail), a shortline railroad and rail services company based in the U.S., has announced promotions in two key roles and an addition to the commercial sales team.

Former vice president of sales Justin Broyles has been named chief commercial officer. Broyles brings more than 16 years of experience in the rail transportation and services industry, focusing on creating and implementing innovative sales and marketing strategies, customer relationship management and effective sales training.

Before joining Patriot Rail, he served in multiple business development positions at R. J. Corman Railroad Group and led the strategic sales efforts for all R. J. Corman companies. Broyles’ most recent position as vice president of sales at Patriot Rail allowed him to lead the commercial initiatives of the company's service and transportation divisions, representatives say.

Alín Campián, former assistant vice president of pricing and yield management, has been named vice president, commercial strategy. Before working for Patriot Rail, Campián held finance-related positions at CSX Transportation and Florida East Coast Railway. He has served as assistant vice president, yield management at Patriot Rail since 2015 and launched work to standardize all pricing and yield management efforts for the company and its 18 affiliates.

In his role as vice president, commercial strategy, Campián is expected to oversee activities dealing with market research, strategic planning, business development and yield management for both the transportation and service divisions.

Patriot Rail also announced that Robert "Bob" Turnauckas will join the company's commercial sales team as director, sales and marketing. He most recently held the role of chief marketing officer for Southern California Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink) for six years. Turnauckas brings nearly four decades of experience developing companies' client base while growing new lines of business.

"Justin and Alín have proven themselves invaluable to the Patriot Rail organization, specifically during our recent efforts to establish and promote the company's new rail service divisions," said John E. Fenton, president and chief executive officer. "And being able to add a transportation marketing expert such as Bob to this already talented team gives me, even more, confidence in terms of the growth potential of both our service companies and our existing rail lines."