Port of Everett begins rail siding construction

Construction has begun on a rail siding that is part the Port of Everett's South Terminal Intermodal Modernization Project in Washington state.

Granite Construction, which was awarded the $3.4-million contract to complete the second phase of the modernization project, will build the new 3,300-lineal-foot double rail siding.

The port says it utilizes rail to support U.S. exports and imports, including the aerospace, construction, manufacturing, energy, agricultural and forest products industries. The project allows the port to safely and efficiently transport goods from ship to shore, with cargo arriving and departing the terminals utilizing rail, as well as trucks. The port explains that the use of rail service for the cargo shipments has the potential to eliminate at least 429 million commercial truck miles off of the local roads and highways.

This $55.5-million modernization project was awarded a $10-million Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grant during the 2016 round. The project will increase the port's current on-terminal rail footprint from 9,200 lineal feet to 12,500 lineal feet, and it is slated for completion in November. The project also provides a connection that allows BNSF easier ingress and egress to the port's shipping facilities, reducing congestion on the mainline from Seattle to Canada and east along the northern corridor.

For more information on rail projects in North America and the world, visit IRJ Pro.