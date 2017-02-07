CTA begins major work on IMD Blue Line station project

The IMD Blue Line station’s Damen Avenue entrance began a temporary closure Feb. 6 that is set to last through mid-May. The temporary closure will enable crews to complete interior and exterior upgrades to the stationhouse and its concourse, as well as improvements to the station-to-platform ramp for enhanced accessibility.

CTA says the entrance closure signifies the first major phase of project work, which will include improvements to all three IMD station entrances at some point, including work to completely rebuild the main stationhouse on Ogden Avenue to add an elevator and improve accessibility for customers with disabilities.

“The improvements being made as part of this project will benefit the thousands of riders who currently travel through the station each day with a safer, cleaner and more modern facility,” Carter said. “Everyone will have equal and affordable access to this vital transit connection serving nearby medical services, schools and entertainment.”

The project will also bring improved station and platform lighting; new security cameras and new CTA Bus and Train Tracker display screens. Both of the station’s auxiliary entrances will have newly installed flooring, wall and ceiling finishes, fare-payment equipment and customer assistance kiosks.

The IMD station’s main entrance on Ogden Avenue and the auxiliary entrance on Paulina Avenue will remain accessible during the Damen entrance’s temporary closure.

Carter and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced the IMD Blue Line station renovation project Aug. 10, focusing on plans to improve the station’s accessibility and modernize it overall. CTA says the IMD station is the third-busiest station along the Blue Line to Forest Park branch, recording more than 1 million station entries last year.