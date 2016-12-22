FTA clears Met Council’s Southwest LRT project to enter engineering

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has approved the Metropolitan Council’s Southwest LRT Project’s (SWLRT) entry into the engineering phase.

The progression of the project will now continue with the federal government’s authorization for the project staff to finalize designs and further prepare for construction to kick off in 2017.

“We continue full steam ahead on the Southwest LRT project,” said Metropolitan Council Chair Adam Duininck. “The continued confidence and support from the FTA underscores this project’s strength as an efficient and effective way to connect people with jobs and expand opportunities in our region.”

Council Chair Duininck added that the Metropolitan Council is on schedule to apply for the Full Funding Grant Agreement in February 2017, and he says the council “fully expects” to receive the federal funding commitment in July.

“I’m proud this project continues to maintain support not just at the federal level, but from our local community and business leaders, as well,” he said.

Representatives say the FTA accepted the project’s environmental review in early 2016, allowing for the SWLRT to start developing its bid documents for heavy construction in January.

The Full Funding Grant Agreement would secure the FTA’s payment of half of the SWLRT’s capital costs, which are said to be $928.8 million. The 14.5-mile line is expected to begin service in 2021 and be named the Metro Green Line Extension. The extension is predicted to facilitate transportation to about 200,000 jobs for passengers.

The upcoming steps involved in progressing the project include soliciting invitations for bids, officials say. The project office plans to issue an invitation for bids for the heavy construction contract in early 2017, for the systems contract to provide electrical power, signaling and communications systems in the spring, and for the operations and maintenance facility contract to be established in mid-2017.

The Metropolitan Council could begin awarding contracts by June, representatives say, adding that private utility relocations could occur in the spring of 2017 before the start of heavy construction.

The project’s design details were also presented Dec. 5, 2016, during a construction contractor open house event where 230 contractors showed an interest in bidding on the project.

“Contractors are hungry for the chance to work on the Southwest LRT line,” said project director Jim Alexander. “The Southwest LRT Project will create an estimated 7,500 construction jobs, totaling $350 million in take-home pay for Minnesota workers, who will come from all over the state.”