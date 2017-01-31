Hakim to serve as MTA head on interim basis

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced Veronique Hakim will serve as executive director of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) on an interim basis.

With more than 24 years of service to the MTA, Hakim is described as a transportation expert. She previously served as president of New York City Transit since December 2015.

“Ronnie Hakim is ready to embrace the challenge of running the nation’s largest transportation network during this transition. She is a true transportation professional who has dedicated her life to improving the commute for millions of New Yorkers, and I am confident that in this new role she will continue doing that as we reimagine and modernize the MTA for the 21st century,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Under the leadership of Tom Prendergast, the MTA has made dramatic progress—most recently with the successful opening of the long-awaited Second Avenue Subway—and I have directed the search committee to identify candidates who will build on his record of accomplishments. I look forward to receiving their recommendations.”

Gov. Cuomo says a seven-person committee will carry out a national search for a permanent chair and CEO while Hakim serves in the interim role.

MTA Vice Chairman Fernando Ferrer will hold the role of acting chairman throughout the duration of the national search. MTA Chairman and CEO Tom Prendergast retires from public service Jan. 31 after 25 years with the MTA, representatives say.

“Gov. Cuomo rightly recognizes that the MTA will be in good hands with Ronnie Hakim,” Prendergast said. “Ronnie has a deep understanding of our regional transportation network from her exemplary stewardship of New York City Transit to her time leading regional commuter rail and highway agencies. I wish her the best of luck, and I look forward to serving on the search committee that will choose the next permanent leader of this agency.”

Members of the search committee will review and recommend candidates to Gov. Cuomo in the weeks ahead. The search committee includes:

Tom Prendergast, MTA chairman and CEO

Joseph Lhota, senior vice president and vice dean, chief of staff of NYU Langone Medical Center and former MTA chairman and CEO

Fernando Ferrer, vice chairman of the MTA Board

Kathryn Wylde, president and CEO of Partnership for NYC

Scott Rechler, chairman, Regional Planning Association and former vice chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

John Samuelsen, executive vice president of the Transport Workers Union

Rodney Slater, former United States Secretary of Transportation

“I want to thank Gov. Cuomo for entrusting me with this incredible responsibility and Tom Prendergast for the fine example he set during his years leading the MTA,” Hakim said. "The MTA has been my professional home for more than two decades. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as interim executive director leading the dedicated men and women who keep this region moving day in and day out.”

Before serving as president of New York City Transit, Hakim served as executive director of New Jersey Transit for more than a year. She also served nearly four years as executive director of the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, representatives said.