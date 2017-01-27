Testing begins on Brightline

The tests will continue for several weeks and will cover three areas including dynamic testing of the rolling stock, system integration tests between the train and railway infrastructure and a series of tests required by the Federal Railroad Administration.

Brightline is scheduled to begin express intercity passenger rail service between Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach in the summer of 2017. The privately-funded system has future service plans that include Orlando.

Comprised of two locomotive and four coaches, the BrightBlue train is approximately 500 feet long. It will traverse the test track from Park Place in West Palm Beach to Central Boulevard in Lantana, periodically stopping between grade crossings (traffic impacts are not anticipated). During the testing, Brightline will utilize 45,000 pounds of sand to simulate passengers, baggage and supplies.

"The start of dynamic testing for our first trainset brings us another step closer to the launch of our express, inter-city service this summer," said Michael Reininger, president of Brightline. "We expect this trainset, built with the most advanced equipment, will perform very well during the initial testing phase.