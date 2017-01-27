L.K. Comstock awarded $98 million MTA contract to upgrade Kings Highway Interlocking signal system

A signal light at the Stillwell Avenue platform in Brooklyn during the 2014 snow storm that hit the New York City area.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has awarded a $98 million contract to L.K. Comstock & Company Inc., an electrical contractor and RailWorks Corporation subsidiary, to upgrade the Brooklyn, N.Y., Kings Highway Interlocking signal system.

The project plan includes a 55-month work schedule with an expected completion in 2021. The contractor is set to install the modernized signal system and equipment suited for communications-based train control (CBTC). RailWorks Transit, another subsidiary of RailWorks Corporation, will conduct necessary track and civil work, representatives say.

L.K. Comstock will design, furnish and install the CBTC-compatible signal equipment. The contractor will also test and launch the service of all equipment needed to upgrade the interlocking’s current signal system. The project work will entail communications for the signal complex and a new dispatchers’ office, including train dispatch, train identification, closed-circuit television and fire alarm systems. Interlocking control work will be conducted from the Church Avenue Master Signal Tower.

RailWorks Transit will complete the track work, which includes the addition of a new special work portion, and building a new one-story relay room, CBTC and additional equipment rooms, as well as renovating other rooms. RailWorks Transit is also set to install plumbing, HVAC and fire suppression systems. The new relay room will be built above the existing elevated three-track structure and new foundations, columns and structural truss framework will support the structure.