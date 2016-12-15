Metra enters three-year partnership with Uber

Metra joined the likes of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority Dec. 14 when the commuter railroad announced a three-year agreement with Uber, which will be the agency’s “official rideshare partner.”

Beginning in February 2017, Metra will officially identify Uber as its preferred ride-booking service for connections to and from the commuter line’s Chicago and suburban area stations. The Chicago Tribune reports that Metra will receive $900,000 throughout the three-year agreement in return for advertising Uber's services.

Representatives say the marketing partnership will bring in non-fare revenue in addition to driving up ridership numbers by aiding customers in need of such a connection.

“Now more than ever, it’s essential that we look for creative ways to generate revenue that can impact our agency’s bottom line,” said Metra Executive Director/CEO Don Orseno. “In addition to generating much-needed revenue for Metra, we believe this partnership with Uber will help address the ‘first mile/last mile’ challenge for customers who need a quick and easy way to get to and from a Metra station.”

Metra issued an invitation for bids (IFB) in July 2016 to enable the group offering the highest submittal price a series of marketing opportunities to correspond directly to the railroad’s 150,000 daily customers.

“We already know many Chicagoland residents use Uber to get to and from public transit stations during the first or last mile of their commutes. By embarking on this first-of-its-kind marketing partnership with Metra, we hope to encourage even more Chicago residents to opt into multi-modal transit options instead of driving solo. When more people choose to share the ride instead of driving themselves, we can reduce congestion and pollution in our city,” said Marco McCottry, general manager of Uber in Illinois and Indiana.

The partnership will feature Uber’s company name on various promotional materials, including posters displayed at stations, on Metra trains and at ticket office windows. Uber’s name and message will also be present on Metra’s website, social media accounts and within the agency’s customer newsletters. The ride-booking service will also be allowed to distribute promotional materials at Metra train stations.