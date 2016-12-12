Ontario providing CA$334M in gas tax funds for transit improvements

Transit systems throughout Ontario are set to undergo improvements in 2017 with CA$334.5 million (US$254.4 million) being allocated to 99 communities through provincial gas tax funding.

Steven Del Duca, Ontario Minister of Transportation, announced the 2017 gas tax funding Dec. 12, and representatives say the funds will help local systems enhance and expand service, minimize congestion and shorten commutes.

The local city of Brampton will receive more than $10 million (US$7.6 million) to support upgrades to its system, such as the addition of new transit vehicles and routes, extended service hours and improved accessibility.

Officials noted that the expansion of local transit availability will also work to reduce air pollution and help the province meet its greenhouse gas emission reduction goals.

“Ontario is committed to improving local transit systems across the province by providing municipalities with stable funding through the gas tax program. Through this program, 99 municipalities across Ontario will receive funding this year – more than ever before. Gas tax funding will help these municipalities add more routes, improve service and purchase additional transit vehicles—meaningful improvements that will make [customers’] daily commutes faster,” said Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca.

This year’s gas tax funding is an increase of CA$1.6 million (US$1.2 million) compared to that of last year. Representatives say municipalities will receive the most funding this year since the gas tax program began in 2004.

The province is working to mitigate transit issues in the area as it prepares for the local population to grow by a predicted 40 percent by 2041, and representatives say the area has experienced an increase by more than 217 million trips on the province’s transit systems since 2003.

“Provincial funding has helped Brampton make significant public transit improvements. This is great news for the [those] in our community who use our transit network every day,” said Vic Dhillon, member of Provincial Parliament, Brampton-West.