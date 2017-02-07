GoTriangle hosts congressional tour of future light-rail corridor

The project would connect Chapel Hill to Durham, N.C., along 17.7-miles and include 18 stations. GoTriangle says the project would serve three of the top 10 employers in the state and directly connect to three major universities.

Reps. Price and Butterfield are supporters of the project and recently sent a joint letter of support for the project to the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). In December 2016, GoTriangle submitted an application to the FTA to move the project into the engineering phase on behalf of Durham and Orange counties. The FTA is expected to fund 50 percent of the project, contingent on the remaining 50 percent coming from a combination of existing dedicated transit funding and state funds.

"The Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit project is a vital component of the Triangle's transportation future," Rep. Price said. "Today's tour from UNC to NC Central demonstrated the broad public support for the project in the diverse Orange and Durham County neighborhoods it will serve. As I return to Washington, I will continue fighting for robust federal transit funding to bring the light rail to life."

"The Durham-Orange light-rail transit project (D-O LRT) will help improve public transportation and reduce congestion in Durham and the Triangle. Today's tour showed the potential of this project to connect communities throughout the region. The D-O LRT will support the Triangle's rapid growth by providing a forward-looking transportation alternative that will make it easier to get to work, school, medical facilities, and local businesses. I will continue to advocate for the funding necessary to make this project a reality," said Rep. Butterfield.

GoTriangle expects to learn the status of the federal application in late February. With federal approval, GoTriangle will work closely with Durham and Orange counties, as part of their transit plans, to complete design and alignment work with plans to begin construction in 2020. The light rail could be open to passengers by 2028.