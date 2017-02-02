RFQ issued for Hamilton light-rail project

A map of the Hamilton LRT route. The yellow represents the initial 6.8-mile route with the blue dashed line representing future line development.

Regional transportation authority Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario (IO) have released a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for interested contractors to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the Hamilton Light Rail Transit (LRT) project.

“Our government has been steadfastly focused on delivering better rapid transit options that will help get Ontario moving,” said Steven Del Duca, Ontario Minister of Transportation. “Advancing the planning and design for the proposed A-Line BRT based on public input received through the consultation process, while continuing to move forward with the procurement of the B-Line LRT, is proof that we are committed to making your daily commute and travel faster and more convenient than ever before.”

The project scope outlined in the RFQ includes:

11 kilometres (6.8 miles) of new dedicated rapid transit between McMaster University to Queenston Circle

14 stops along Main Street/King Street corridor

Connections to the Hamilton bus network and nearby Hamilton GO Centre station

Securing an operations, maintenance and storage facility for light-rail vehicles

Procurement of a fleet of light-rail vehicles and system operations

Representatives say the Hamilton LRT project is exemplary of Ontario's commitment to establishing an integrated transit system throughout the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

“This is an exciting first step in the Hamilton LRT procurement process. Today marks a significant project milestone and puts Hamilton one step closer to rapid and reliable light-rail transit in 2024,” said Bruce McCuaig, president and CEO, Metrolinx.

IO and Metrolinx will evaluate RFQ submissions to prequalify project teams with the appropriate experience and financial ability to complete the sizable and complex project, officials say. Qualified teams will be invited to respond to a Request for Proposals in a timeline planned for summer 2017.

“We look forward to working with Metrolinx and the City of Hamilton to deliver this important transit project to the community,” said Ehren Cory, divisional president, project delivery, Infrastructure Ontario.

Interested companies can register here to download the RFQ.