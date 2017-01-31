Miller Ingenuity enhances company mission to focus on rail safety

Miller Ingenuity has announced an enhanced company mission that emphasizes its goal of increased safety and productivity for railroad operators.

The manufacturing company says it plans to improve service by creating, engineering and delivering high technology, safety solutions to achieve better railway worker protection.

Miller Ingenuity notes the company’s award-winning roadway worker protection system, ZoneGuard, and its updated website, as examples of the company’s efforts to become the leading rail safety expert.

“The start of 2017 has officially brought our company into a new singular theme to provide innovative, technologically advanced safety solutions for the rail industry,” said Steve Blue, president and CEO of Miller Ingenuity. “At Miller Ingenuity, Safety Starts Here. We are fully committed to providing our current and future customers peace of mind that our solutions will provide their crew with the best protection possible.”

The company’s re-focused mission, along with its updated website and product line are expected to help move Miller Ingenuity forward, positioning customers as industry leaders in rail safety, representatives say. Recent safety-related offerings include the company’s product lines such as the electronic roadway worker protection system ZoneGuard, which launched in summer 2016, the ReLok fastener system, and EveRRay LED signal crossing lights.