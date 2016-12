Railtech Matweld announced Dec. 13 that it has finalized its merger and integration with Railtech Boutet over the past few months.

As of January 1st, 2017, Railtech Matweld will be officially conducting business as Railtech Boutet.

Oliver W. Dolder will continue as executive vice president and COO. Alex Hellkamp will continue as vice president sales and marketing.

The company will continue to operate from Napoleon, Ohio.