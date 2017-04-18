ASCE award for Parsons bridge project

Contractor Parsons announced that the McKinley Village Way Underpass in Sacramento, Calif. has been honored by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), Sacramento Section, with the 2016 Outstanding Urban Land Development Project Award.

The award recognizes urban or land development projects focused on providing value and benefit to the community.

The project includes a new Union Pacific Railroad bridge over the underpass, which connects East Sacramento to McKinley Village, a new upscale housing development. With allowance for future tracks, the bridge features compound curves at both abutments and the bent, allowing for the best match in roadway alignment and improved aesthetics.

Parsons used staged construction and shoo-fly tracks for Stage 1 construction to avoid disrupting the Union Pacific schedule. The underpass features multicolored LED lights that illuminate the underpass for bicyclists and pedestrians, serving as a gateway and first piece in a planned McKinley Village Art Walk.

"This unique project combines innovative bridge design with thoughtful lighting to create a piece of art," said Mike Johnson, Parsons Group President.

Parsons provided professional engineering services, developing plans, specifications, and estimates as well as quality control, utility coordination, and construction support.

McKinley Village is a progressive urban village of 336 homes co-developed by The New Home Company and Riverview Capital Investments, designed to foster connectivity and healthy living with a wealth of parks, common greens, public art, and a wide array of homeowner amenities. It opened in September, 2016.

For more information on rail projects around the world, subscribe to IRJ Pro.