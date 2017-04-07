ASLRRA creates Short Line Education Fund to support education, training and industry programs

ASLRRA says the fund will communicate and promote the value of shortline railroads to decision makers, customers and industry stakeholders and build a library of industry-specific research, education and training materials.

"It has become evident to our board that shortlines are facing some of the most complex challenges this industry has seen in many years, including new training rules, new technology implementation such as [Positive Train Control] and new equipment considerations for HAZMAT transport, all during a tough economic market," said Linda Bauer Darr, president, ASLRRA. "The Education Fund will provide critical support for high priority industry education and training initiatives, build a foundation of shortline data and industry research and award scholarships to small railroads so they may attend industry events and access educational resources – all without taxing our members with further dues increases."

Priority initiatives currently slated for advancement include:

• developing curriculum for an industry-specific executive leadership program;

• expanding webinar production abilities and enhancing offerings to include expert speakers and specially-developed content;

• implementing an online learning management tool to offer tests and certifications based on industry training templates;

• creating communications tools to grow/expand industry awareness and support advocacy efforts (e.g. industry fact book, industry primers, interactive website tools, etc.);

• facilitating research on the economic impact of the short line regional railroad industry on related industries, key customers, and the nation's economy.