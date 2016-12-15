Gannett Fleming brings in Casado to lead southeast region

Under his new title, Casado will manage the overall financial, operational, management and administrative work of eight southeast region offices, including those based in Miami, Orlando, New Orleans and Memphis.

Representatives say Casado has more than 24 years of industry experience and has led complex infrastructure projects throughout the southern U.S., as well as projects located in Central and South America. His past projects have included work with clients in the water, earth science, construction services and global geographic information system markets.

“Luis offers tremendous experience in delivering best-in-class solutions and we are thrilled to welcome him to our senior management team,” said Robert Scaer, PE, president and COO of Gannett Fleming. “As a leader in the water engineering industry, Luis’ dedication to service and passion for building collaborative teams will propel our clients to success, particularly as it relates to their most pressing infrastructure challenges.”

Casado is an alumnus of Georgia Institute of Technology, where he earned a master of science in civil engineering and a bachelor of civil engineering.

He is the past president of the Miami-Dade Architects and Engineers Society and also served on the advisory board of the U.S. Conference of Mayors. Casado was active on the Environmental Advisory Committee for the City of Doral, where he previously served as chair.