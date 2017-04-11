Industry-Railway Suppliers hosts Rep. Quigley for tour, public policy discussion

Rep. Quigley is a member of the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies (THUD) and industry stakeholders discussed the importance of the shortline tax credit and the effort to make it permanent through the Building Rail Access for customers and the Economy (BRACE) Act. Additionally, the discussion touched on opposing any effort to increase truck sizes and weights, as well as opposing any federal reregulation of the industry.

Following the discussion, IRS President Scott Commo led a tour of the IRS facility, which the company moved into in September 2016. The new facility houses the headquarters of IRS, as well as other members of the Railway Supply Group, including IRECO, LLC and Unity Railway Supply Co., Inc. Railway Supply Group also has a Canadian division, Davanac Inc. The event was coordinated by the Railway Engineering-Maintenance and Suppliers Association, which has 30 members operating in Illinois.

"We are honored to host Congressman Quigley, a leader on transportation issues affecting the Chicago region, and to demonstrate to him our commitment to growing our business in Elmhurst," said Commo. "Railroads invest tens of billions of dollars annually into their networks, supporting rail supply jobs across our country. It is critical our policy makers do not upset the delicate regulatory balance that enables this sustained private investment. We thank the congressman for his continued support of Chicago's rail community."