Michael Baker hires Ted Coffey as VP to oversee East Coast railroad and transit operations

Michael Baker International hired Ted Coffey as vice president and deputy national market lead in the railroad and transit practice. In this role, Coffey will oversee Michael Baker's East Coast railroad and transit operations, leading business and strategic development.

Based in the Chicago office, Coffey will work directly with current and potential Class 1 railroads, transit authority clients and state Department of Transportation Multimodal Divisions serving as the main relationship manager. Michael Baker says Coffey's experience in rail and public transit will bring "proven capabilities in developing successful client strategies, fostering teaming opportunities and nurturing client relationships" to its company.

Coffey has more than 31 years of transportation planning, design and construction experience related to freight rail, rail transit and goods movement. He has managed multimillion-dollar projects and studies requiring multi-discipline efforts including: rail bridge and track design; traction power distribution; overhead catenary systems; contact rail; rail signal systems; and related yards and shops.