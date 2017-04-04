Ontario converting Kipling Station to transit hub

The province of Ontario is moving forward with plans to redevelop the Kipling Station into a transit hub that will integrate subway, regional rail and inter-regional bus services.

The redevelopment includes the area around the Kipling GO Station and the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) Kipling subway station. The station will integrate the subway, GO train and local and regional bus services, including GO, TTC and MiWay services, into a single mobility hub through a new inter-regional bus terminal.

These upgrades will also allow for increased GO rail service on the Milton GO corridor and will support the province's GO Regional Express Rail project, which will provide faster and more frequent service on the GO Transit rail network and is the largest commuter rail project in Canada.

A Request for Proposals has been issued for the project from three pre-qualified bidders that include Bird/Kiewit JV, EllisDon Infrastructure Transit and Kipling Infrastructure Partnership. The successful bidder is expected to be announced this fall.