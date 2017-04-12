SENSR hosts Rep. Carter for facility tour

SENSR President Walt Bleser guided Rep. Carter through SENSR's operations. SENSR has developed monitoring solutions to help clients monitor the safety and stability of critical structures, such as rail and highway bridges. SENSR's technologies are designed to help bridge owners manage difficult challenges like scour, collisions, settlement and nearby construction activities and to keep them aware of conditions at their bridge sites.

As part of the SENSR facility tour, Bleser demonstrated how SENSR works and explained a recent incident when the technology detected two barge strikes to a bridge across the Mississippi River, an incident that is now a case study for the importance of bridge monitoring technologies.

"I appreciate SENSR for hosting this important and informative event. It is an honor to represent our job creators and their employees throughout Texas district 31, and have the opportunity to discuss the many issues with them," said Rep. Carter.

National Railroad Construction & Maintenance Association (NRC) organized the event.