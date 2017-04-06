Vossloh names new management at several divisions

Vossloh has made six leadership changes that will affect its divisions serving the North American rail market.

All appointments are effective as of April 1 and include:

Peter Urquhart has been appointed regional president of Vossloh North America, CEO of Vossloh Fastening Systems America, Inc., and has assumed the role of chairman of Rocla Concrete Tie, Inc.

Eliseo Bandala has been appointed CEO of Cleveland Track Material, Inc. and Vossloh Track Material, Inc., and will serve as executive vice president of sales for Vossloh North America.

Tilo Brandis to serve as president and CEO of Rocla Concrete Tie, Inc.

Brett Urquhart has been appointed vice president of Class 1 sales and will retain his title of vice president of sales and marketing with Rocla Concrete Tie, Inc.

Christian Renners to serve as chairman of Vossloh Fastening Systems America, Inc.

Laurent Savornin to assume the role vice president of sales and internationalization for Vossloh AG.

In a statement, Vossloh said "these organizational changes reflect our commitment to meeting our customer's needs, now and in the future."