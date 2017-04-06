Vossloh names new management at several divisions

All appointments are effective as of April 1 and include:
- Peter Urquhart has been appointed regional president of Vossloh North America, CEO of Vossloh Fastening Systems America, Inc., and has assumed the role of chairman of Rocla Concrete Tie, Inc.
- Eliseo Bandala has been appointed CEO of Cleveland Track Material, Inc. and Vossloh Track Material, Inc., and will serve as executive vice president of sales for Vossloh North America.
- Tilo Brandis to serve as president and CEO of Rocla Concrete Tie, Inc.
- Brett Urquhart has been appointed vice president of Class 1 sales and will retain his title of vice president of sales and marketing with Rocla Concrete Tie, Inc.
- Christian Renners to serve as chairman of Vossloh Fastening Systems America, Inc.
- Laurent Savornin to assume the role vice president of sales and internationalization for Vossloh AG.
In a statement, Vossloh said "these organizational changes reflect our commitment to meeting our customer's needs, now and in the future."