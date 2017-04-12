ICC approves five-year plan for rail crossing safety and improvements

The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) has approved the five-year plan for the Crossing Safety Improvements Program at grade crossings and highway-rail grade separations across the state.

Over the course of Fiscal Years 2018-2022 the ICC expects to initiate automatic warning device installations for circuitry upgrades at nearly 220 crossings, construct or reconstruct 18 grade separations and make low-cost improvements at more than 1,200 crossings.

The ICC will prioritize these projects based on safety factors such as collision history, necessary improvements to rail corridors with conventional speed passenger trains and the need to add more highway and pedestrian separations.

In 2016, Illinois recorded 102 collisions at public crossings resulting in 25 deaths and 36 injuries. Those statistics are a reduction from 2015, when Illinois reported 125 collisions, 30 deaths and 83 injuries.

Projects will range from new automatic flashing light signal and crossing gate installations to new and improved vehicle and pedestrian bridges. Other safety improvements may include increasing the vertical clearance for motor vehicles passing under railroad bridges, replacing older warning signals and gates, synchronizing grade-crossing warning signals with adjacent traffic signals or installing sensor devices that will immediately alert the railroad to any failures in warning device operations.

The annual five-year plan outlines the statutory obligations and goals for improving public safety at rail crossings across the state pursuant to Public Act 90-659 paid, in part, by the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF). The Illinois General Assembly created the GCPF to support the majority of the costs of improvements at highway-rail grade crossings and highway-rail bridge crossings involving local roads and streets.

The recommendations in the report assume that local funding matches will be available in a timely manner. In the event they are not, the Rail Safety Section Staff may recommend to the commission to re-allocate GCPF assistance for those projects to another fiscal year.