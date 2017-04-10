LACMTA, Waze to provide rail crossing alerts for drivers

The alerts that will appear on Waze will be at the intersections along the Blue, Gold and Expo lines; these intersections were identified by LACMTA as having the highest occurrence of traffic violations.

The TSP campaign will also feature messages to drivers as they approach the chosen intersections. Using geotags, Waze will show messages like "Watch for trains when you turn" and "Heads up watch for trains." In addition to the Waze alerts, the media campaign will consist of advertisements in print ads, radio announcements, retail, Pandora Radio, fast food restaurants and gas stations.