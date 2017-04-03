MBTA to invest $911 million to improve South Shore Red Line stations, cars and infrastructure

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) will discuss major improvements and renovations at stations and garages on the South Shore at four public meetings that begin next week.

MBTA is already purchasing new cars and upgrading signal and other infrastructure on the Red Line. Expected improvements include state-of-the-art safety features, accessibility improvement and additional parking.

The T has already committed $911 million to Red Line projects, including 252 new Red Line cars that will begin full revenue service in November 2019. The South Shore parking renovations are just part of a series of signal, rail and other infrastructure upgrades.

The Wollaston Station Improvements Project will transform that station, which is currently the only non-accessible station on the Red Line, into a modern, fully accessible facility, making the entirety of the Red Line 100-percent accessible. Construction of the project is proposed from July 2017 through June 2020 with an estimated construction value of $38 million. The station will temporarily close during the 20-month construction period and be replaced with dedicated bus service between Wollaston and North Quincy Stations.

The five-level parking garage at Quincy Center Station was closed in July 2012 due to structural concerns. Construction of the project will occur from July 2017 through December 2018 for a construction value of $25 million. The station will remain open and fully functional during construction.

Renovations to the garages at Braintree and Quincy Adams will feature improved parking space layout and an increased number of spaces. Braintree Garage's construction is scheduled to occur from September 2017 through August 2019 with a construction value of $31 million. Quincy Adams Garage construction is scheduled to occur from September 2017 through December 2020 with a construction value of $42 million. Both garages will remain in service during this construction period.

For a list of meeting dates and times, visit mbta.com.

