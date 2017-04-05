TransLink to replace track pads, rail over 2.98 miles by July 2017

Running rail replacement work in 2015. TransLink’s 2017 running rail replacement efforts began in February and will wrap up in July.

TransLink is replacing track pads and approximately 5,000 linear meters (16,404 linear feet) of running rail this year as a part of its annual Expo Line Running Rail Replacement Project.

TransLink will tackle the work at four major Vancouver-area locations this year, close to Metrotown, Main Street–Science World, Stadium–Chinatown and Waterfront stations. Work is expected to be complete in July 2017.

TransLink says the original Expo Line has been in service since 1986, and the tracks between Waterfront and New Westminster have carried more than 2 million trains. TransLink will replace rail pads first, concentrating on sections of the track where the guideway curves often experience the most wear. TransLink is replacing 30,000 track pads over the 4.8 km (2.98 miles) of track; the transportation authority says crews are able to replace up to 300 track pads during each six-hour workday.

TransLink will continue the Running Rail Replacement Program each spring and summer for the next 8-10 years as a part of its State of Good Repair Program.

Meta: TransLink is replacing track pads and approximately 5,000 linear meters (16404 feet) of running rail this year as a part of its annual Expo Line Running Rail Replacement Project. TransLink will tackle projects at four major Vancouver-area locations this year, close to Metrotown, Main Street–Science World, Stadium–Chinatown and Waterfront stations. Work is expected to be complete in July.