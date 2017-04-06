TriMet MAX improvements for Morrison-Yamhill project begins April 30

TriMet's Morrison-Yamhill MAX Improvements project kicks off on Sunday, April 30. Crews will begin maintenance and rehab on some of Portland's oldest MAX alignment along SW Morrison and Yamhill streets at 11th and 1st avenues downtown.

This project will require a longer, three-week disruption to MAX service as well as a two-week disruption to Portland Streetcar. Crews will remove wood crossties, improve the track bed, upgrade switch machines and replace special trackwork. Further east, crews will replace curved rail at the corners of 1st and Morrison and 1st and Yamhill.

From Sunday, April 30 through Saturday, May 20, MAX service on Morrison, Yamhill and 1st Avenue will be shutdown; Blue, Green and Red lines will be disrupted; and trains on all lines will be running less often.

From Sunday, April 30 through Saturday, May 13, all Portland Streetcar lines will be disrupted due to the construction at SW 11th Avenue. While Streetcar operations will resume through 11th Avenue beginning Sunday, May 14, MAX and auto traffic will remain disrupted as crews complete improvements there.

The Morrison-Yamhill MAX Improvements project is a part of TriMet's ongoing efforts to reinvest in the system. The transit service plans to tackle more projects in 2017 to improve service for riders.