Union Pacific to invest $77.1 million in Oregon rail infrastructure

Union Pacific (UP) is investing approximately $77.1 million in Oregon infrastructure this year to increase safety and efficiency.

UP's investment plan in Oregon is part of an ongoing investment strategy. From 2012 to 2016, the company invested more than $305 million strengthening Oregon's transportation infrastructure. This year, UP will use $44.7 million to maintain track and $3.2 million to maintain bridges in the state. Key projects planned this year include:

•$9.3 million investment in the rail line between Klamath Falls and Chemult to replace 21 miles of rail.

•$12.1 million investment in the rail line between Huntington, Oregon, and Caldwell, Idaho, to replace 87,978 crossties during a tie replacement project.

•$14.3 million investment in the rail line between Oakridge and Portland to replace 102,683 crossties during a tie replacement project.

"Union Pacific's targeted investments fund projects that strengthen our railroad tracks, increase safety and minimize delays as trains travel through communities across Oregon," said Wes Lujan, Union Pacific vice president – Public Affairs, Western Region. "Maintaining a healthy railroad is the foundation of our ability to serve customers and communities across the state."

UP's planned investment in Oregon follows news that the Class 1 plans to invest $180 million in California.

UP plans to spend $3.1 billion across its network this year. The company has invested $51 billion since 2000, contributing to a 40 percent decrease in derailments during the same time frame.